It took some late-game, one-legged heroics from Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room, but the Crew managed to hold on to draw against Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution last Saturday. While a draw is better than a loss, Columbus had the lead in New England but the same issues — offensive paucity, costly defensive errors — continue to plague Columbus when it comes to three points on the road.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO