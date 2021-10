Liam McDonald and Carltz Rodney posted identical stat lines of two goals and one assist for Steinert in its 6-1 win over Trenton in Hamilton Township. Evan Baldwin and Anthony Durling added one goal each for Steinert, which scored three goals in each half. Nick Vernon and Collin St. John dished out one assist each in the victory.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO