Morgan Willis recorded a hat trick for Oak Knoll, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 8-0 victory against Westfield in Summit. Julia Ramsey was the second-leading scorer for Oak Knoll with two goals and an assist while Carson Didden, Darby Campbell and Emma Ramsey made up the rest of the team’s scoring. Emma Ramsey and Laila Pasic both managed an assist in the win.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO