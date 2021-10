KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been named the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year, the publication announced today. He becomes the fourth Royals’ minor league player to receive the honor, joining right-handed pitcher Tom Gordon (1988), third baseman Alex Gordon (2006) and outfielder Wil Myers (2012). The Royals’ four Minor League Player of the Year winners are tied with Atlanta for the most by any club in the 40-year history of the award.

