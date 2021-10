Kelly Knier’s golden goal in double-overtime proved to be the difference when Wall, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged out Matawan, 4-3, in Matawan. After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, Wall (7-2-1) stormed back to take the lead when Carolyn Scenna scored her second goal of the game to open up second half scoring.