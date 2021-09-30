Christ Cathedral's Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon

Father Kien Kieu of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anza will bless some of Anza residents’ pets Saturday, Oct. 2, in a special ceremony. Catholic tradition offers the Blessing of the Animals in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all God’s creatures. Francis wrote a Canticle of the Creatures, honoring all the Lord’s living things. “All praise to you, Oh Lord, for all these brother and sister creatures.” Much-loved pets will line up with their devoted owners at the church basketball court at 11:30 a.m. Dogs, cats, birds, goldfish and even farm animals are all encouraged to participate. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was not held in 2020. But thanks to church member Tara Butchart, the event for 2021 will be more involved than last time. “Father.

ANZA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO