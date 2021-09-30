CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christ Cathedral's Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon

 6 days ago
Christ Cathedral will have a Blessing of the Animals Sunday. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Christ Cathedral, 138 S. Eighth Street. The event is being held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. Pets of all faiths are...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

