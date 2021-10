In a word, Tennessee’s quarterback situation this season has been, unpredictable. Not due to a quarterback controversy on the field, but instead because of injuries. Against Florida, for the second time in the span of four games, Tennessee’s starting quarterback did not finish the game due to injury. Against Pittsburgh in the second week, Joe Milton III was injured in the second quarter, giving the reins to Hendon Hooker. Then, Hooker held onto the starting position until he was hurt two weeks later against Florida, with Milton as his replacement.

