LaRue County volleyball came out on top in a 3-2, five-set battle Tuesday night. Taking on John Hardin, the visiting Lady Hawks won the first set 25-15, but dropped the second set by a score of 25-16. Tied at 1-1, LaRue County broke the tie with a 25-14 win in the third set, but the Lady Bulldogs responded with a 25-23 win in the fourth set to tie the match at 2-2. The Lady Hawks went on to dominate the fifth set, winning 15-4 to return home with the victory.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO