Before it even begins, the upcoming meeting of American and European trade officials is already brimming with symbolism. The inaugural conference of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will take place Wednesday at Hazelwood Green, a redeveloped former industrial site that now serves as the backdrop for many such allegories — what once was dirty can be made clean; what once was broken can be fixed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO