CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Doritos Sauce

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken wings and Doritos are prime snacking foods, especially when the game is on. Any game, really. Could be a thrilling cricket match going on, for sure chicken wings and Doritos are still hitting right. That's why Buffalo Wild Wings' latest partnership with Doritos is so clutch. Today, Buffalo Wild...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Taco Bell's New Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Is Now Available Nationwide

Last year Taco Bell tested a new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco at select Detroit-area locations. After a successful test run, the new item will now enjoy a nationwide release. The Cantina Crispy Melt Taco is a refreshing option on the Taco Bell menu as it boasts a crispy white corn shell that houses seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, melted nacho cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend. Truly this is a melty heaven.
RESTAURANTS
The Post and Courier

New York Butcher Shoppe, Buffalo Wild Wings open in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE – After a decade of playing professional ice hockey, Hunter Bishop wasn’t sure what the next chapter of his life would be. Getting into the meat and deli business certainly wasn’t at the top of Bishop's post-hockey occupational list. Bishop, a former S.C. Stingrays hockey player, and business partner...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
brandeating.com

Dickey's Welcomes New Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauced Wings

Dickey's continues to celebrate their 80th anniversary by welcoming several limited-time menu items, including new Sweet & Smoky Pit-Smoked Wings with Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauce, the Birthday Cake Marshmallow Treat, and the return of Brisket Chili. Dickey's Sweet & Smoky Pit-Smoked Wings with Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauce features smoked chicken...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doritos#Soy Sauce#Chili Sauce#Chicken Wings#Food Drink#Buffalo Wild Wings
ABC10

Buffalo Wild Wings, Jollibee, Mayweather Boxing coming soon to Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A new slate of tenants for the Ridge Shopping Center are getting ready to open in Elk Grove. The Costco-anchored shopping center has already landed names like Olive Garden, Crumbl Cookies, West Coast Sourdough and more. But developer Kelly Rule, with Pappas Investments, told ABC10 that even more businesses are on their way.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mashed

34% Of People Agree This Is The Worst Menu Item At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a sensational brand in many ways. According to Mental Floss, one of the things that helped the restaurant franchise succeed in its early days was its campaign to reach out to college students and set up outlets around campuses in the Midwest. The strategy worked, and in a short span of time, the brand managed to build a loyal customer base.
RESTAURANTS
rimonthly.com

The Backyard Food Company Launches Night Shift Craft Beer-Infused Peach BBQ Sauce

Two local companies have teamed up to create a beer-infused barbecue sauce. The Backyard Food Company condiment company, founded in Rhode Island in 2014 by Matthew McClelland and Louby Sukkar, has joined forces with Night Shift Brewing of Somerville, Massachusetts, to produce Whirlpool Tangy Peach BBQ Sauce. The sauce combines the Backyard Food Company’s BBQ sauce with Night Shift’s flagship Whirlpool Hazy New England Pale Ale and fresh, juicy peaches.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Flamin' Hot Doritos and Cheetos Might Be Getting Their Own Hot Sauces

If you’re a Flamin’ Hot Doritos or Cheetos fan but want to extend their flavor out to more of your meals, you might be in luck. Rumors have now surfaced suggesting that the two beloved snacks are receiving their own hot sauces. The news originated from the notorious Instagram junk...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Chip-Themed Wing Sauces

The Buffalo Wild Wings Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce is being launched by the brand to offer consumers a snack-themed way to spice up their favorite menu items. The sauce features a sweet, spicy flavor blend of soy sauce with brown sugar, onion, garlic and paprika, while the accompanying wings come covered with a crumble of the namesake Doritos chips. This provides a touch of crunchiness, while the wings also come served with a small bag of the chips as well.
RESTAURANTS
hometownheadlines.com

Dining: Hiring under way for Buffalo Wild Wings due in Rome. Chipotle opens in Cartersville; Texas Roadhouse next.

Hiring under way for Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome: Crews have been inside the former O’Charley’s off Turner McCall in recent days, likely prepping for the conversion to Northwest Georgia’s first Buffalo Wild Wings. We’re still digging for projected opening dates. For now, we’re seeing “help wanted” jobs pop up for the popular wings/sports/beer restaurant including restaurant manager. For this one or others, please click here.
ROME, GA
Tyla

There Is Now A Restaurant Completely Dedicated To Doritos

Are you the ultimate Doritos fan? Whether it’s Tangy Cheese or Cool Original, you just have to have one of those tortilla chips? Well, you’re in luck because there is now a restaurant dedicated to the snack. The Doritos Diner is the brand’s first-ever virtual restaurant in the UK and...
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

This Recipe For Grilled Chicken Lollipops is an Umami Flavor Explosion

UMAMI CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS ??w/ Lee Kum Kee’s Oyster Flavored Sauce and Premium Cooking Soy Sauce! ##foodbeast ##oystersauce ##meatcandy ##lollipopchicken ##potluckideas. When it comes to pantry staples, Lee Kum Kee is a brand that delivers plenty of necessities when it comes to bringing authentic Asian flavors into your kitchen. Having over a century of experience in making Asian sauces and condiments, Lee Kum Kee is the trusted and leading brand that will transform your at-home recipes into bold, delicious, and easy recipes that boost your next meal experience.
RECIPES
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Has Gone Mad With The Launch Of Its New Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza

For Pizza Lovers Who Like It Spicy, Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Debuts New Pizza with a Kick. October 04, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has introduced its new “pizza with a kick” that’s perfect for football fans and spicing up family game nights this fall! The new Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a hot item – literally and figuratively – combining a duo of favorite football foods, spicy buffalo wings and pizza! The limited-edition pizza is topped with creamy garlic white sauce, grilled chicken tossed in Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce, sliced onions, fresh diced celery, and green onions – then finished with an extra drizzle of wing sauce to really bring the heat.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

SNICKERS Debuts New Cinnamon Bun Flavor

SNICKERS latest flavor leans hard into the seasonal fall flavors — introducing SNICKERS Cinnamon Bun. So just picture the warm rush of cinnamon meeting the undeniable wafts of a freshly baked cinnamon bun. What a sensory treat. The enticing details go further: Cinnamon bun-flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Jack In The Box Brings Back Monster Tacos

Jack In The Box's Monster Tacos used to be a menu mainstay, but for whatever reason, the powers that be made that cease. Thankfully the husky legends are back on the restaurant's menu, all thanks to the Halloween season. Because you know, Monster Tacos, and all. Monster Tacos will only...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy