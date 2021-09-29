Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Doritos Sauce

For Pizza Lovers Who Like It Spicy, Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Debuts New Pizza with a Kick. October 04, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has introduced its new “pizza with a kick” that’s perfect for football fans and spicing up family game nights this fall! The new Angry Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a hot item – literally and figuratively – combining a duo of favorite football foods, spicy buffalo wings and pizza! The limited-edition pizza is topped with creamy garlic white sauce, grilled chicken tossed in Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce, sliced onions, fresh diced celery, and green onions – then finished with an extra drizzle of wing sauce to really bring the heat.
