Boulder residents file campaign finance complaint against City Council candidate
Three community members have filed a campaign finance complaint with the Boulder City Clerk’s Office against Boulder City Council candidate Steve Rosenblum. Boulder residents Mark McIntyre, Regina Cowles and Jane Hummer filed the complaint, arguing Rosenblum exceeded the city’s expenditure limits when he sought legal assistance to research, prepare and file a lawsuit against the Boulder Progressives and a group of community members.www.coloradodaily.com
