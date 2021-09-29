CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Murder Investigated on New Hulu Series 'Wild Crime'

Rocky Mountain National Park is visited by millions of people every year; in fact, it's the fourth most-visited national park in the country. And yet, exactly nine years ago on September 29, 2012, it was where Toni and Harold Henthorn went together to celebrate their anniversary — and there were no witnesses when Toni died that day.

