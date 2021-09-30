Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

Former-Country Food Workshop: The cascading eaves on the creek. We were impressed by the height difference of the site, the 5 trees in the courtyard, the bamboo growing on the embankment, the special terrain with the stream in front of the door and the road at the back, as well as the vegetable field houses on the other side of the river. Combined with the needs of the village, we came up with the idea of a "Bacchanal under the eaves", where the main production is tofu, sesame cake, and cold noodles, but also has a shared open production space and display space, incorporating the traditional village fair scene into the open space under the eaves to create a special new experience of the village fair. Because the topography of the site is high along the road side and low near the stream side, the program layout of the whole building is divided according to the production flow and leisure flow, and the main entrance of the whole building is set near the road intersection, keeping a certain distance from the bridge.

2 DAYS AGO