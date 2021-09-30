Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Discovered as a place that keeps the emotions of Korean housing style in the alley to express modern commercial culture, this is a site where the position of residents and that of those staying for a while are different, and it is too tight for cars and people to pass by.
Landscape Architecture, Houses • Todos Santos, Mexico. Text description provided by the architects. Hidden from view as its roof is aligned at the height of the landscape, Hidden House offers spectacular views of the ocean and mountains that encompass the vast desert landscape of Baja California Sur. Its modern and...
Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to transform a Qajar-era textile factory into an enticing residential house. Like many other historic building renovation projects, a key challenge was preserving the spirit and the original fabric of the building while injecting a contemporary feel to it. We...
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tagle is a scenic game of life. Where everything is transformed, nothing is permanent and adapts to the domestic changes of the day to day life. Spaces are in constant use, every movement matters and nothing is on display like a museum. It...
Copper, unlike most materials, can have a different and special look depending on its application. It reflects the entire spectrum of architecture: history and future orientation, craftsmanship and technological progress – convention and innovation, technology and art, tradition and avant-garde. In this sense, the TECU® ARCHITECTURE AWARD is intended to...
Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament • Bordils, Spain. Text description provided by the architects. Tired of living in a house with a lot of stairs, C. and A. decided they want to live, and already thinking about the future, in a house that could works only on the ground floor, without the need to spend all day going up and down stairs.
Text description provided by the architects. The Breakroom in the Garden was born when an international environmental consulting company, whose headquarters in the Cumbayá valley in the city of Quito, needed a break space for its workers. The client’s main requirement was the conservation of the existing vegetation in the backyard of the offices, where the project was to be located.
Text description provided by the architects. The space designed for Roca is born from an evocative reading of the classic architectural order, with a strategic distribution of the different elements that will shroud you in the room completely. Spheres, cylinders, cones, cubes and prisms blend together in polychromatic columns around the central space.
Former-Country Food Workshop: The cascading eaves on the creek. We were impressed by the height difference of the site, the 5 trees in the courtyard, the bamboo growing on the embankment, the special terrain with the stream in front of the door and the road at the back, as well as the vegetable field houses on the other side of the river. Combined with the needs of the village, we came up with the idea of a "Bacchanal under the eaves", where the main production is tofu, sesame cake, and cold noodles, but also has a shared open production space and display space, incorporating the traditional village fair scene into the open space under the eaves to create a special new experience of the village fair. Because the topography of the site is high along the road side and low near the stream side, the program layout of the whole building is divided according to the production flow and leisure flow, and the main entrance of the whole building is set near the road intersection, keeping a certain distance from the bridge.
Text description provided by the architects. The architecture embraces the flowing inner garden. The trickle of water, quietly echoing through the family’s very own private garden. It’s a sensation of being out in the fields and mountains. Of great importance is the aperture that brings the garden inside. Particular attention...
Snøhetta revealed its design for Duett Düsseldorf, a new opera house set to become the German city’s new cultural destination. Stemming from the horizontal volume containing the new music venue are two sloping towers containing a hotel, restaurants, office spaces and residential units, creating a multi-layered development serving the arts and culture scene of Düsseldorf. Neighbouring the historic Hofgarten park and the Rhein river, the project’s ground-level blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor, with a glass façade revealing a cultural wood wall within the foyer, welcoming users to the opera house.
Text description provided by the architects. Nestling into its urban village setting in Melbourne’s inner suburbs, Little Maggie creatively extends an existing heritage weatherboard cottage. With the challenge of adapting the site for year-round use, ROAM Architects have designed a carefully proportioned light-filled garden room that connects to its sunny ‘pocket courtyard’ style garden.
Text description provided by the architects. The twin house is designed for twin girls with the same functions. Although the design forms 2 separated houses, the facade of 2 twin houses is connected to create an independent building in the region. The two houses are connected via the large front...
Pink Floyd's song “Another brick in the wall” criticizes an alienating and demotivating educational system. People, or children, are portrayed as bricks due to their homogeneity, whether in the way of living or thinking in a society that is not very fond of opposition. Bricks work very well in this comparison, having changed very little throughout history and around the world in their rectangular shapes. But that's not true of their colors. Although we tend to think of red when we talk about bricks, there are infinite possibilities of shades, depending on the composition and manufacturing process of the pieces.
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) is a resin known for its strength, flexibility, and optical clarity. When inserted and bonded between two panes of glass, the combination —known as laminated glass— provides a tough, acoustic, glare-, UV- and solar-protective barrier with no loss of transparency. So much so, that its main use is in car windscreens.
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by 21st-century learning principles, the new Aarhus School of Architecture was designed as an incubator for architectural experiments, workshop-based learning, and unplanned synergies between students. The architecture is raw, almost resembling an industrial building, but only at first glance – the refined detailing and strong spatial organization deliberately communicate how a building is constructed; how to refine a design through a few carefully selected materials, and how to allow architecture to step into the background as a flexible framework for activity.
Wondrium has ordered 12 episodes of an interior design instructional series hosted by designer Jonathan Adler. The series, produced by Wondrium, will debut globally in the streaming service in 2022.
The untitled project, with a title to come, will feature Adler “illustrating the basic rules of design, and then how to break them,” the service said. “Through his own work, muses, and other world examples, the series will introduce new and modern approaches to interior design, with the goal of boosting confidence in all designers, at any skill level.”
Adler, who began his design career in pottery, first came to fame in...
A “home” is a space that is intimate to all. Apart from being our safe haven, a home goes beyond its everyday function of being a shelter for its users and their activities; it connects with each of us on an emotional and personal level. As time evolves, the definition of “home” also keeps changing. The 21st century witnessed concepts like Airbnb, Co-Living, Smart Homes, Tiny Homes, etc. gaining popularity with both young and older generations alike sparking movements across the globe.
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture, Retail. Text description provided by the architects. A new timber-framed building, the Pavilion, which stands at the gateway to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, has opened its doors and is set to become a new landmark meeting place in east London. The Pavilion sits in the heart of Endeavour Square within Stratford City Business District’s (SCBD) mixed use neighbourhood, International Quarter London (IQL).
