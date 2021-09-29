CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

By Vincent Acovino
kmuw.org
 7 days ago

The Hammond organ makes a singular jazz sound. (SOUNDBITE OF LOU DONALDSON'S "ALLIGATOR BOGALOO") And nobody rocked it harder than musician Lonnie Smith. He died this week at the age of 79 after a music career that spanned decades and inspired a new generation of musicians in a different genre.

