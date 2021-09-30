DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins vs Colts Preview and Prediction

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. What went wrong? How did Jacoby Brissett play> What can be fixed moving forward this season? And where did things go wrong in last week’s loss? They also talk about the latest injuries facing the Dolphins and talk about the event taking place this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium honoring the life of Miami Dolphins Legendary head coach Don Shula. The guys also talk about the upcoming game vs the Colts and what Miami needs to do to win. Mike and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions and Mike makes his FEARLESS PREDICTION and tells you what he thinks. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.