On Friday, Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline will begin service. The company announced yesterday that millions of gallons of oil will start to flow through from Canada to Wisconsin, including via 337 miles of pipeline in northern Minnesota. The last section of the pipeline to be completed was in the state, where it faced numerous lawsuits and complaints from environmental activists and indigenous tribes. The oil company continues to say that the pipeline is safe, even though Enbridge has been fined for various environmental incidents or violations in connection to its construction.

