Crown Point, IN

Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of shaking baby

By Sarah Reese
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges against a Hobart man accused of causing serious injuries his girlfriend's 5-month-old daughter in January 2020. Ian M. Himes, 27, was charged last year with neglect of a dependent and two counts of battery after doctors determined the girl suffered abusive head trauma consistent with being shaken and also had an older rib fracture that showed signs of healing, Lake Criminal Court records say.

www.nwitimes.com

