Clearfield County Planning Commission approved a three-lot subdivision in Chest Township for the placement of three wind turbines at its meeting Wednesday night. Competitive Power Ventures Rogue of Braintree, Mass. and Silver Springs, Md. is planning to install 18 or 19 wind turbines in Clearfield and Cambria County at a total project cost of roughly $200 million. The bulk of the project will be in Cambria County with up to three wind turbines and a substation being located in Clearfield County, according to John Haffner of CPV.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO