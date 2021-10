FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday. New England is locked into the top stop in the East thanks to a 0-0 draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC on Sunday afternoon. The Revs will have a first-round bye and homefield advantage through the Conference Final round in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revolution have five games remaining in the regular season and currently own a 14-point advantage over Seattle in the race of...

