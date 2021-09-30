CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

By JERRY BEACH
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas’ fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
MLB
FanSided

Mets: What Steve Cohen had to say after firing Luis Rojas

After firing New York Mets manger Luis Rojas, Mets owner Steve Cohen thanked Rojas for his work in what were “two extremely trying years.”. When the regular season ends, the firing season begins — and the New York Mets have already gotten the proceedings underway. On Oct. 4, the Mets...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' Pete Alonso: 'I love' playing for manager Luis Rojas

The New York Mets improved to 102-117, overall , under current manager Luis Rojas via Thursday's 12-3 blowout win over the Miami Marlins in New York's season home finale that will also likely serve as the last time Rojas manages the Amazins for a game held at Citi Field. Tim Britton of The Athletic reported earlier this week the club likely won't retain Rojas' services, and Rojas seemed to understand that reality while speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday's victory.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

New York Mets pull the plug on Luis Rojas

It was inevitable. As the New York Mets continued to slide down the standings, falling further and further out of the playoffs, the whispers became a roar. Manager Luis Rojas, who had a team option for 2022, was likely gone, a victim of failing to meet ownership’s high expectations. On...
MLB
MLB

Alderson faces key decisions at season's end

NEW YORK -- The ultimate futures of both Mets manager Luis Rojas and executive Zack Scott will be up to the team’s incoming president of baseball operations, current club president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday. But the club may make potentially lasting decisions on both men before hiring a new head of baseball ops.
MLB
ESPN

Sandy Alderson addresses key offseason decisions for New York Mets

NEW YORK -- Luis Rojas' fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Michael Conforto
Sports Illustrated

Mets' Sandy Alderson To Decide On Luis Rojas, Syndergaard, Conforto After Season

With the 2021 regular season coming to a close, Mets team president Sandy Alderson will have some important upcoming decisions to make in the near future prior to the hiring of the new president of baseball operations. First, Alderson has to determine whether Luis Rojas, whose contract is set to...
MLB
New York Post

Sandy Alderson has another busy Mets offseason in front of him

The Mets hoped to play meaningful games in October this season. Instead they’ll be making meaningful decisions as a series of critical questions await them upon the end of another losing season on Sunday. Before the Mets played their fifth-to-last game on Wednesday against the Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
USA Today

The case for and against keeping Luis Rojas as Mets manager for 2022 season

NEW YORK — It won’t be too long until we find out Mets manager Luis Rojas’ fate, which has been uncertain for months. As the Mets sputtered, Rojas went from a potential NL Manager of the Year frontrunner to someone who might not be leading the Mets next season. It’s been a crazy turn of events.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Luis Rojas singles out ‘special’ part of time as Met manager

Ahead of what might have been his final game at Citi Field as manager of the Mets, Luis Rojas looked back on his two years at the helm. Rojas was proud of the clubhouse chemistry he oversaw, but knew the Mets came up short where it mattered most. “We haven’t...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Luis Rojas: Mets players are a 'special' group

On Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reported the New York Mets "likely" will not retain the services of manager Luis Rojas past what became a disappointing season considering the high hopes had for the squad back in February, and Mets team president Sandy Alderson told reporters that same day the club will decide on Rojas' future soon and before it hires a new president of baseball operations.
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets Fire Luis Rojas

The Mets fired manager Luis Rojas after two playoff-less, subpar years on the job. The team announced on Twitter:. The club will not pick up the option on Manager Luis Rojas for the 2022 season. Decisions regarding the remaining coaching staff will be made over the next several days. We have offered Rojas the opportunity to remain in the organization in a TBD capacity.
MLB
Kansas City Star

After 2nd-half meltdown, Mets let go Rojas, set for overhaul

The season was going so well for the New York Mets. And then Jacob deGrom got hurt. Minus their injured ace, the Mets collapsed over the final two months and plunged to 77-85 in Steve Cohen's first year as owner. They got outmaneuvered by close rivals at the July 30 trade deadline and finished third in the NL East, 11 1/2 games behind division champion Atlanta.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy