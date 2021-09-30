CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Day After Broadway Return, Aladdin Shuts Down Due to COVID

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t let the CBS special fool you. Broadway’s back — but only with big, big provisos. Disney Theatrical Productions has halted performances of Aladdin on Broadway after unnamed cast/crew tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made through the show’s Twitter, with a statement that concluded, “We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover.” At least one upcoming show will be canceled due to this breakthrough case. It is only recently that Broadway shows have been open to full capacity. Masks and proof of vaccination are still required. Per the New York Post, at least 30 shows will be reopening this year.

