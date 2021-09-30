CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New cancer drug Trodelvy saves North East woman's life

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring 2021 was a low point in Penny Johnson's three-year battle with breast cancer. The cancer, originally diagnosed in August 2018, had spread to her lungs and brain. The 57-year-old North East Township woman's latest chemotherapy drug wasn't working, and she spent most of her time lying in bed. "It...

www.goerie.com

