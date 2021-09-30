New cancer drug Trodelvy saves North East woman's life

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour has an update four months after she revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis—and it’s good news. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the network’s chief international anchor said she’ll have her final chemo treatment tomorrow after 18 weeks. She said the treatment has been “grueling, fatiguing, tiring, and emotionally wearing,” but added: “I have been so lucky.” She paid tribute to her medical team, friends, and family, but said the most important factor in her positive outcome was catching the disease early. Amanpour explained: “I wouldn’t be swayed when I felt a pain that was unusual and I pursued it to the very end of getting my very first ultrasound which is the benchmark for then having a baseline to know whether you’ve caught it early in time and, therefore, cure it—and I use that word advisedly—or not. And whether then you’re left to manage it and try to deal with it in the best way possible.” She added: “I was in the first case.”

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO