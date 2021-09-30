Colorado 10, Washington 5

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland star wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday. The senior had his leg twisted while returning a kickoff in the second quarter of Maryland’s game against Iowa last Friday and had to be carted off the field. Maryland went on to lose 51-14. A NFL prospect, Demus currently leads the Big Ten with 507 receiving yards and is one of only two wideouts in the conference to average more than 100 yards per game. The 6-foot-4 Washington, D.C. native was on the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List for the prize recognizing college football’s top receiver.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO