Tennessee State

Josh Heupel has no patience for slow growth in first year at Tennessee

By Tim Verghese about 6 hours
Head coach Josh Heupel wants his team to be as good as they can be as fast as possible. The first-year head coach compared his situation at Tennessee to his first two years as offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2016-2017. “I don’t want to be patient,” Heupel said at on...

247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's 62-24 win at Mizzou

Everything first-year Tennessee had coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols dominated Missouri in a 62-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.:. “Obviously excited about what our football team did for most of the 60 minutes today. I told them after the ballgame how you practice and how you prepare, in particular the last 48 hours (before a game), shows up on the field. And we were our best that we’ve been since I’ve been here. Excited for the guys. This is one that was important to our program as we continue to grow and build. Thought offense and defense did a ton of really good things in the first half and most of the second half, too. There are some things we have to clean up on special teams, but a ton of positives here. Good win for our program and an opportunity for us to grow. Guys need to enjoy this one today and move on and get better and get ready for the next one.”
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel explains why Hendon Hooker is Tennessee's new QB1

Josh Heupel and Tennessee officially named Hendon Hooker as the starting quarterback on the depth chart ahead of the South Carolina game this week. Heupel said Hooker is efficient and accurate, and gets the Vols in the right play from a pre-snap situation. He’s also decisive in the passing game and makes good decisions.
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Heupel, Tennessee preparing for first major test at Florida

Tennessee’s first road game of the season is a tough one. The Vols (2-1), after blanking in-state opponent Tennessee Tech in week three, travel south for an evening matchup against the Florida Gators. “They’re well-coached in all three phases of the game. Their ability to run the ball is a...
FLORIDA STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Josh Heupel Said On Wednesday’s SEC Media Teleconference

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed his team’s weekly preparation, what stands out about Florida and more on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. Here’s everything the first year head coach said before his first SEC game. Heupel opening statement: Good afternoon everybody. Hope everybody is doing well. Everyone in our program...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Josh Heupel previews Florida game on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel said Wednesday on the weekly SEC Teleconference, previewing Tennessee's game at No. 11 Florida on Saturday night (7 p.m. Eastern Time; ESPN) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Good afternoon everyone. Everybody in our program is excited about the challenge of going down to...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said Thursday going into Florida game

Tennessee cruised to a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last week in the Vols' final tune-up before the start of their SEC schedule. The Vols now will start conference play and go on the road for the first-time under first-year coach Josh Heupel to take on 11th-ranked Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Heupel: Garner has 'changed the culture' for Vols' defensive line

When Rodney Garner returned to Tennessee earlier this year for his second stint on the Vols’ staff, he immediately became one of the most experienced and proven coaches on first-year head coach Josh Heupel’s staff. The longtime defensive line coach already seems to have made a noticeable impact on Tennessee’s defensive linemen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utsports.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel Thursday Press Conference

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel is scheduled to meet with media Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. ET inside the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. The Vols head to The Swamp this weekend to open SEC play at No. 11 Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Heupel updates Tennessee's injury situation for Florida game

After admitting during his weekly radio show on Wednesday night that his football team was more banged-up than he'd prefer heading into the season's fourth game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was a little more upbeat on the injury situation facing the Vols for Saturday night's SEC opener at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN). The Vols were without several starters and key contributors for last week's win against Tennessee Tech, but could get some of those players back against the Gators. Perhaps most notably, Heupel after Thursday's practice said he anticipates starting center Cooper Mays returning after a two-game absence.
FLORIDA STATE
991thesportsanimal.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel final interview before Florida game

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media for the final time before the team heads to Gainesville to start SEC play at the rival Florida Gators on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7pm. The game will air, as always, on 99.1 The Sports Animal. Game Day All Day coverage begins at 8am.
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Top Talk

Josh Heupel updates the injury report ahead of Florida

Tennessee is set to open SEC play this weekend in Gainesville against the Florida Gators (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Volunteers have several question-marks entering this one on the injury front, and Josh Heupel gave a few updates on Thursday. First things first — the quarterback position. Joe Milton missed...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel assesses Hendon Hooker injury, Joe Milton vs. Florida

Hung with Florida for the first two quarters on Saturday, but the Volunteers were shut out in the second half and ultimately lost 38-14. Hendon Hooker got the start again at quarterback for Tennessee, he suffered an injury during the game. Joe Milton got in at quarterback as well despite not getting much work in during the week. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel assessed his quarterback situation after the game.
FLORIDA STATE
