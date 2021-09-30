New Orleans Music Venues Unite to Form “NOLAxNOLA” Oct. 7-17
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – An unprecedented coalition of New Orleans’ iconic nightclubs and music venues, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, have proactively combined to create NOLAxNOLA, a branded series of live music events throughout the city during the dates of our lost New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Oct. 7-17. The goal of NOLAxNOLA is to keep New Orleans’ music venues, musicians and culture bearers strong and supported during this difficult time, while following all safety guidelines.www.myneworleans.com
