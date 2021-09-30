The 10 Best Cartoon Ghost Characters of All-Time
When most people think of ghosts, something scary is probably the first thing that comes to mind. After all, ghosts are often depicted as being angry and vengeful. However, in the cartoon world, ghosts are often given a bit of a comedic twist. Over the years, guests have become popular characters in lots of animated shows and movies. Whether they have starring roles or are simply making guest appearances, many of these ghosts have left lasting impressions on viewers. If you were a cartoon fan at any point in your life, you’ll probably remember a few of these animated ghosts. Continue reading for our list of the 10 best cartoon ghosts of all time.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0