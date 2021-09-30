CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The 10 Best Cartoon Ghost Characters of All-Time

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people think of ghosts, something scary is probably the first thing that comes to mind. After all, ghosts are often depicted as being angry and vengeful. However, in the cartoon world, ghosts are often given a bit of a comedic twist. Over the years, guests have become popular characters in lots of animated shows and movies. Whether they have starring roles or are simply making guest appearances, many of these ghosts have left lasting impressions on viewers. If you were a cartoon fan at any point in your life, you’ll probably remember a few of these animated ghosts. Continue reading for our list of the 10 best cartoon ghosts of all time.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...
CELEBRITIES
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kipo: The most well-rounded cartoon of our time

DreamWorks Animation Television outdid themselves with 2020’s “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” a post-apocalyptic, groundbreaking cartoon full of complex characters, representation and an incredible soundtrack. In my review of the third and final season, I cover the events that wrap up this revolutionary piece of art and discuss why...
COMICS
PopSugar

This TikTok Artist Mashes Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Into Hilarious "Frankendoodles"

It’s been so long since I’ve don’t a glow up!! 😱😂 but it’s planktons time to shine!✍🏻 #tiktokpartner #art #foryou #fyp. If even in the darkest depths of your imagination, you can't begin to picture what Tinker Bell and Pennywise the Clown would look like mashed together as one character, don't worry, Audrey Hopkins has you covered. Audrey, aka @auditydraws on TikTok, is an LA-based artist from San Francisco who gets a laugh out of whipping up wild character mashups for her 12.9 million followers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beetlejuice
MassLive.com

Halloween 2021: ‘Host’ named the scariest horror movie of all time, study suggests

“Host” was named the scariest horror movie of all time, followed by “Sinister” and “Insidious,” according to BroadBandChoices’ 2021 Science of Scare Project. “In an update to 2020′s Science of Scare study, ‘Host,’ a low budget movie shot entirely on Zoom during the pandemic, was found scientifically to be the scariest film of all time, sending audience heart rates as high as 130 BPM — beating 2020′s winner, ‘Sinister,’” the website said.
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Why The Lord of the Rings is the Best Movie of All Time?

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is among the best films in history. Those who have watched the movies have nothing but praises after watching them. For those who haven't watched The Lord of the Rings movies, you should check them out because they are exceptional. And for those who don't understand why many love them, here are three reasons why the trilogy continues to touch the hearts of every person who watches them.
MOVIES
CBS News

The 10 best Halloween movies of all time, ranked

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sure, Halloween demands a good Halloween movie. But what if you could celebrate pumpkin-spice season by watching a great Halloween...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The 13 Best Vampire Shows of All Time

When future historians look back at this golden age of streaming and television, they'll likely point out our absolute obsession with supernatural dramas. And with so many out there, it's a bit hard to pick what's good and what's bad and finally settle on something you like. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. Whether you're having a night in with friends or just bored with your usual, non-supernatural dramas, nothing quite hits the spot like a soapy vampire drama— and these are some of the best ones of all time.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ghosts#Cartoon Characters#Inky Pinky Clyde#Business Insider#Spongebob
TVOvermind

Why Hannibal Was the Best Character on The A-Team

The man with the plan was one of the greatest ways to describe John Hannibal Smith since the guy knew how to think roughly four or five steps ahead of his opponents and kept his team together and working like the well-oiled unit they were. The kind of leader it takes to create something as awesome as the A-Team is something that is possible and has been seen many times throughout history, both in fiction and in the real world. While they’re never entirely perfect from every angle, such individuals tend to be those that are aware of the world around them, their place in it, and of how they can bring about the betterment of those that they choose to associate with. For Hannibal, his team was important, but they were also expected to be capable of taking his direction and becoming one of the most elite fighting teams around. These were the guys that made the impossible possible and were also some of the toughest soldiers around. The fact that they were fugitives from justice didn’t really matter to those they helped, but to the military, they were an embarrassment that needed to be put away.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why It’s Time For The Simpsons To Evolve

Starting off as animated shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, The politically incorrect American family officially made their television debut on December 17, 1989 and the long-running cartoon has been a huge part of television since. For over 30 years, Bart, Homer, Marge, Maggie, and Lisa have made audiences laugh, cry, sing or pull out their saxophones with Bleeding Gums Murphy. Thus far, The Simpsons have a grand total (as of this writing) of 706 episodes over a span of 34 seasons. However, there’s no denying that the animated series has covered every topic that is to script on the long-running show. Topics that cover Homer being a lazy and inattentive father. Check. Or Bart’s bad behavior in school? definitely. Or even topics about Lisa feeling like an outcast within her family or school. Don’t make me laugh. It’s been done. I could go on and on about the abundance of subjects that The Simpsons have covered.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Horror is a constantly evolving thing much like anything else in this world, and in order to entertain people, the genre needs to keep up with what the people want and realize that their desires are going to change in a big way. As of now, 2021 hasn’t been super remarkable when it comes to horror, but it hasn’t been boring either. Some might want to disagree and state that there have been plenty of great and out of this world horror movies this year, but maybe it’s a personal bias, or maybe it’s the fact that convincing horror has been in short supply. Too often it’s been seen that the cerebral horror that a lot of people love will give way to the visceral, which is more about shock and awe than the nerve-rending horror that gets people on their toes before even a drop of blood spills. But again, maybe it’s a personal thing, since some people love the blood and gore, while others are more likely to love the surprise that might be hidden within the shadows. Here are some of the best horror movies of 2021…so far.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Scary Movies Featuring A Predominately Black Cast

Since their inception, horror movies in the United States have featured mostly white casts. When non-white cast members are included in the story, they tend to play minor roles. On top of that, the few non-white characters that have been mixed into mainstream horror movies don’t typically survive until the end. As a result, Black filmmakers and actors have made their own attempts at scary movies over the years. Although there aren’t very many scary movies featuring mostly Black casts, quite a few of them have gone on to become classics within the Black community. If you love the horror genre and are looking for some things to add to your watch list, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 10 best scary movies featuring a predominately Black cast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
TVOvermind

The 10 Best PBS Children’s Shows From The 90s

If you were a kid during the 90s, you’ll probably agree that it was a great decade for TV. In fact, some of the most iconic children’s shows of all time were introduced during the 90s. However, while Disney and Nickelodeon tend to get all of the credit, PBS had some great kids’ shows as well. Not only were the shows on PBS entertaining, but many of them were also entertaining. From teaching life lessons to explaining science experiments, PBS is a network that truly had a little bit of everything. Although some of these shows have been forgotten over the years, they’re all classics in their own right. Here’s our list of the 10 best PBS children’s shows from the 90s. Just s quick note: we’ll only be focusing on shows that premiered in the 90s, so if you don’t see some of your favorites that’s probably why.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Why “The King in Black” Should Become a Movie

Unless you’re a comic book fan and love Venom and everything to do with him, this story might not be known to you. But seeing as how Venom has become a popular character on the big screen it feels as though this could possibly work as a big crossover between Marvel and Sony, or, if Disney gets ambitious again, another big movie to work towards if they decide to purchase Sony. That probably won’t happen so it’s more likely that it might be an idea that could hold merit. Of course, it could possibly work as a TV series on a streaming channel as well, but the grandiose nature of this would kind of beg for the big screen since there are a lot of moving parts in this story. The gist of it is that the creator/god of the symbiotes, Knull, is wreaking havoc throughout the galaxy and has more than just symbiotes at his command, he has symbiote DRAGONS. That’s right, big lizards with wings, claws, and heavy tails that are many times nastier than anything people have seen before.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy