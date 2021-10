The LA Clippers are the best shooting team in basketball. They made history last year, and are going to continue to be the top shooting team in the game. There is an important piece that’s missing, however, as our franchise player in Kawhi Leonard is not going to be healthy when we start the season. He was our guy to take the last shot when it mattered most, and we’ll have to mange without our buzzer beater.

