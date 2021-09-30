Edgewater, OCP are No. 1 in FHSAA RPI regional playoff rankings

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering Democrats a way to raise the debt limit briefly and keep the nation from tipping into default in the short term. Though he's led Republicans in filibustering or blocking Democrats from passing an extension of the debt limit under regular Senate procedure so far, now McConnell says he'll allow them to pass an emergency extension of the debt limit without threat of a filibuster. To overcome a filibuster, Democrats needed 60 votes, and there are only 50 Democrats in the Senate.

