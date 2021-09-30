Edgewater, OCP are No. 1 in FHSAA RPI regional playoff rankings
The second installment of FHSAA football rating percentage index (RPI) rankings offer optimism for many Orlando area teams entering Week 6 of the regular season. Lake Mary (4-0, .802) ranks No. 4 among all classifications and No. 1 ahead of defending state champion Sanford Seminole (5-0, .732) and St. Johns Creekside (5-0, .717) in Class 8A Region 1. The ‘Noles fell from No. 5 last week to No. 23 overall in RPI.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0