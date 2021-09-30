CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMNHH_0cCMlEoI00
A police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday.

The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. read more

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.

"If their exports are bad, there will be an order transfer effect for Taiwan," he said.

China's new export orders contracted again in September, but less than the previous month, according to its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). read more

Yang said the central bank is also paying close attention to the impact of China's electricity problems on financial markets.

Taiwan faced its own power problems in May, with outages connected to a drought that drastically lowered water levels at hydropower plants and high demand during hot weather.

Taiwan's export-dependent and tech-heavy economy has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic due to demand for equipment like laptops and tablets to support the work-and-study-from-home trend around the world.

Yang said the economy may grow 6% this year, depending on how trade and domestic consumption hold up for the rest of 2021.

The central bank last week raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.75% from the 5.08% forecast in June.

Taiwan has kept its benchmark interest rate (TWINTR=ECI) at a record low since March of last year.

Whether to raise it will need to take into consideration the impact of tightening of monetary policies in advanced countries, like the United States, on Taiwan, as well as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Yang said.

If the United States decides to raise rates, Taiwan may also consider following suit, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Gdp#Taiwan Central Bank#Purchasing Managers
Metro International

Taiwan president warns of ‘catastrophic’ consequences if it falls to China

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan falling to China would trigger “catastrophic” consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory,...
POLITICS
New York Post

After China’s latest aerial taunt, it’s time to arm Taiwan to the teeth

We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone — and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone. The 52 Chinese flights on Monday brought the total for October to 145, already the year’s highest monthly total. The flights have been steadily increasing...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
techstartups.com

Taiwan says it’s ‘preparing for war’ with China as a record 52 Chinese warplanes breached its air defense zone. “We will fight to the end,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister warns

In late August, China warned Taiwan that the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan is a lesson that the US “won’t help” Taiwan if war breaks out between the two nations. The Chinese’s state-run Global Times newspaper warned Taiwan that the US “abandonment” of Afghan allies should be a lesson, as the disputed island would be left to fend for itself and “collapse in hours” in a war with China.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

On Nukes, China Aims for Parity With U.S.—or Maybe More

After a summer of extraordinarily bad news on the exponential growth of China’s strategic nuclear forces, recent public statements by U.S. government officials indicate Beijing isn’t only building out its nuclear forces, but also diversifying it, by considering new, nontraditional weapons, as well as possibly reconsidering its nuclear deterrent doctrine.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

China Tests Both Taiwan and the U.S.

Since last Friday, 1 October, the Chinese Communist Party has escalated its incursions into Taiwanese airspace. Initially, this coincided with China's "National Day" on 1 October, marking the PRC's founding. However, PLA incursions continued after 1 October. From 1-3 October, the People's Liberation Army executed five major incursions into Taiwanese airspace, each of which was conducted with a dozen or more aircraft, the largest of which included 25 aircraft. Then, on 4 October, China conducted a 52-aircraft incursion into Taiwanese airspace, the largest operation of its kind that the PLA has ever conducted. The location of these incursions, and the strike packages dispatched, indicate that the CCP's actions are more than mere saber-rattling or domestic grandstanding. Rather, these actions are a calculated attempt to test Taiwanese defenses, identify weak points, and gather tactical and operational intelligence for a future attack on the island republic.
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Needs Coal, and Australia Has It. But Something's Standing in the Way

China needs to bolster its coal supply to avoid an economic slowdown this quarter, but Beijing's icy relations with Australia could make that difficult, according to Japanese investment bank Mizuho. The world's second-largest economy is facing a power shortage owing to a combination of factors such as extreme weather, surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Taiwan asks Australia to help prepare for war as China steps up harassment

Taiwan’s foreign minister warned the island would “fight to the end” in the event of Chinese invasion as it appealed to Australia for help planning for war. It came as Beijing flew dozens of warplanes towards the island in its largest such sortie to date and British warships re-entered the South China Sea in defiance of warnings from China against foreign deployments in the contested waters.
POLITICS
Reuters

China trade threats could backfire

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden faces bad tradeoffs in a tiff with China. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that Beijing is falling short on a pact to acquire $200 billion worth of American goods, agreed to under former President Donald Trump. read more Penalties could include additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but that hurts Americans.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy