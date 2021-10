It's hard to believe it's now October. In many places around the U.S., we'd recognize the new fall season with the changing colors of the leaves and cooler temperatures. As much as we really wish that would happen here in Arizona, the heat is here to stay, at least for a while. Still, there are so many fun foodie events this month commemorating autumn and pre-Halloween time, from Oktoberfest to a Hocus Pocus screening and a farm-to-table meal at the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens. Here's a quick list to get you started.

