Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding, Levi Fugitt, a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday afternoon. He is white, 5’4″ and around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and black and grey shorts, according to the police.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO