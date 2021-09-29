CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the U.S. hasn't had the desired effect so far, with the number of Americans getting their first shots plunging in recent weeks. And some experts worry that the move to dispense boosters could just make matters worse. The fear...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Poll: 71% of unvaccinated say booster doses mean vaccines aren’t working

Over the past few weeks, federal health advisers pored over data on booster doses for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and agonized over setting recommendations for who—if anyone—should get a third shot. Amid their deliberations, they continually noted an undeniable truth overshadowed their hand-wringing: no matter what they recommended, boosters will have minimal impact on the pandemic. Instead, the way to end the scourge is to have more people get their first shots.
WTNH.com

The Latest: Washington state to give Pfizer boosters to some

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health says it will immediately start offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other groups. State health officials said Friday that at least six months after completing the...
Click10.com

Boosters will help but unvaccinated are a bigger problem, experts say

MIAMI – CDC director Rochelle Walensky ultimately decided to make frontline workers — healthcare workers, teachers, first responders — eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and any adult at high risk with underlying medical conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosters#U S#Covid 19#Americans#Ap#The Associated Press
Medscape News

CDC Director Expands Boosters, Urges Unvaccinated to Get Shots

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, late Thursday overruled her agency's advisory panel to make boosters available to front-line workers. But unless the unvaccinated get their shots, the extra protection will not be enough, she said at a Friday briefing.
IMMIGRATION
630 WMAL

Biden gets COVID-19 booster; says unvaccinated are “damaging” the country

WASHINGTON (AP/WMAL) — President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. “The most important thing we need...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
Trumann Democrat

Virus measures stop legal return of thousands to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When Silvia Dancose’s daughter called in distress from Canada in August, Dancose flew over right away to comfort her. But now, after weeks of trying, she has no idea when she'll be allowed to return home to New Zealand. This week, Dancose found herself waiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Trumann Democrat

While US summer surge is waning, more mandates in the works

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking...
WSET

Are the unvaccinated really driving the pandemic in Virginia?

(WSET) — There has been a lot of emphasis on getting the COVID-19 vaccine from local, state and federal leaders, as some are still hesitant to get the shot. Just a day ago, Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that while overall, COVID cases are declining in the Commonwealth, the unvaccinated are still driving the pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots for some Americans

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Millions of Americans are waking up Friday morning eligible for a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the second dose for a number of groups on Thursday.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Trumann Democrat

Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Another in Kentucky is replacing two outdoor tracks — all of this funded by the billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief Congress sent to schools this year.
Trumann Democrat

US says record-low refugee admissions partly due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of reversing Trump administration policies were responsible for the record-low number of refugees admitted to the United States during the 2021 budget year. The State Department, in an email to The Associated Press, said...
Trumann Democrat

The Latest: US to increase at-home coronavirus rapid tests

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is on pace to have about 200 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available per month beginning in December, about four times more than earlier this year. The White House says the supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal investment, on top of...
Documented

Fauci Emphatic that Immigrants Aren’t Driving Covid Cases

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on CNN this weekend that immigrants are “absolutely not” a major reason why COVID-19 is spreading in the United States, clapping back […] The post Fauci Emphatic that Immigrants Aren’t Driving Covid Cases appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy