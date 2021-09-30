CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Woman accused of attacking sleeping couple with knife

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home in the middle of the night and attacked the ex and his new girlfriend with a knife.

It happened in the 700 block of Rosebank Road in Whitehaven while the couple was sleeping.

Child in recovery after stabbing in Raleigh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odzA2_0cCMjeLo00

The male victim told police he was cut multiple times on the hand, arm, and chest and that mother of his two children was responsible. The victim’s girlfriend also had cuts to the left side of her face.

Investigators said India Foster, 21, was able to force open a window in the rear of the house and cut the screen on the window to get inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHw3f_0cCMjeLo00

The incident happened nearly two months ago, but Foster was just arrested this week.

Dyersburg police chief says DCS 11 referrals made

Foster is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated burglary. She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnVgt_0cCMjeLo00
India Foster

Police said the victims’ wounds were not life-threatening, and they were treated on the scene by paramedics.

Foster made her first appearance before a judge on the charges Wednesday. She will be back in court next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Police say Dollar General clerk shot in the face over Halloween candy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a man is behind bars after robbing a Dollar General and shooting a clerk in the face over Halloween candy. MPD said on Sunday, Malik Motley entered the Dollar General on Third Street wearing a black mask, black T-shirt, and jeans. Armed with a handgun wrapped in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser woman killed, boyfriend charged; house ransacked after crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is grieving after learning their loved one was killed allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. According to Memphis police, 26-year-old Shaniece Moore was shot to death in a car outside her home on Madeline Circle in Frayser late Sunday night.  MPD says witnesses saw a man, who was later identified as her live-in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Rhodes student was shot over iPad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer was shot in the chest in a deadly Midtown home invasion Sunday when he refused to type in the password to his iPad, according to a police affidavit. The alleged shooter was found after a surviving victim tracked his stolen iPad to a Summer Avenue motel […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in shooting at Frayser apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting Tuesday in the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis Police reported the shooting in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive around 4:30. They said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A female was detained. WREG spoke to Anita Anthony who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Person detained after Tipton County shooting

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest was in custody Tuesday after a shooting during a home invasion. Sheriff Shannon Beasley reported earlier Tuesday morning that a shooting and home invasion happened in the 2200 block of Bud Eubanks Road, between Mason and Stanton. He urged people in […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Armed man shot by officers outside Hardeman County jail

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An armed man who approached the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office Wednesday morning was killed by officers, according to the district attorney general. Attorney General Mark Davidson said he received reports around 6:15 a.m. that several Bolivar Police officers encountered the armed man as he approached the jail at the county’s criminal justice […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fired worker accused of cleaning out cousin’s store

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of stealing nearly $29,000 worth of merchandise from his cousin’s wireless store on East Shelby Drive two days after being fired from the business. Members of the Shelby County Sheriff Office’s ALERT unit responded to a break-in last month at B Connected Wireless in the Shelby […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Dcs 11#India Foster Police
WREG

15-year-old cyclist killed in Covington hit-and-run

COVINGTON, Tenn. – Covington police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old boy Thursday as he was riding his bike home.   Anthony Whiteman was hit around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 51 near Garland. He died Saturday morning at Regional Medical Center.   Just one witness has come forward and describes […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Shootings leave 1 dead, 2 hurt in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say three separate shootings this weekend left one person dead and two more hurt. No arrests have been made in the cases. The first shooting was reported at Saturday afternoon. Police say they were called to Roberts Avenue, where people directed officers to a ditch where a man was found shot.
DYERSBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
WREG

Watch robber clean out cash register at Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released video of a man and woman wanted in an armed robbery at a Berclair convenience store. Police said the pair walked into the Express Mart in the 800 block of Mendenhall at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and pretended to be customers. In the store’s surveillance video, you can […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man named Marshall Marshall accused in holdup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man robbed three people at gunpoint at a Jackson Avenue Exxon Tiger Mart on Sunday. The suspect’s name: Marshall Marshall, age 19. Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, a man in a black ski mask and hoodie walked up to a group of people in a vehicle at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis officer accused of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis, Arkansas police officer was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on Sunday after police responded to a domestic violence incident . Officer Barry Doss was off-duty when police responded at 6:38 a.m., West Memphis Police said in a news release. He is charged with third-degree domestic battering, according to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man’s Whitehaven murder remains unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danielle Smith is heartbroken and at a loss for words, because in August of 2020, someone murdered her only brother. Memphis police say 34-year-old Darnell Miller was murdered last August at the Pendleton Place in Whitehaven. Detectives say when they arrived on the scene, Miller was lying on the ground unconscious in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Billboard vandals have message: ‘Defund Police’

MEMPHIS, Tenn,– Two billboards in Memphis are possibly grabbing more attention than usual after a group calling itself INDECLINE defaced them and called for the defunding of police. Two defaced Geico insurance billboards greeted drivers at Interstate 40 eastbound near Watkins and I-40 west just north of Levee Road. They...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

University of Arkansas Police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a report of rape at a co-ed dormitory from Saturday night. According to a UA crime log, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Pomfret Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas. University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

One dead, one detained in Frayser shooting

UPDATE: Memphis Police arrested Cornelius Williams, 40, and has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fire called late Sunday night near the 3000 block of Madeline. According to police, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase from Arkansas leads to crash on I-40 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a driver running from Arkansas State Police crashed his car along the I-40 bridge in Memphis Tuesday morning. Officers from the North Main Street precinct responded after the driver flipped his car and hit the median wall near the Cook Convention Center. A spokesperson for Arkansas State Police would […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

WREG

408
Followers
234
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy