‘Seance’ Review: No respectable ghost would bother haunting these boring prep school girls

By Joe Friar
fortworthreport.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Barrett wrote “You’re Next,” two of the “VHS” films, plus “The ABCs of Death” so it’s surprising that “Seance” is an uninspired rehash that borrows from an assortment of horror films. The film opens with an ode to “Candyman” as a group of girls from the prestigious Edelvine Academy...

rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: There Are Few Signs of Life to be Found in Simon Barrett’s “SEANCE”

Starring Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Inanna Sarkis. Simon Barrett is an exciting name in the horror genre. His previous writing credits, You’re Next and The Guest both have strong cult followings and ardent defenders. Directed by his friend and fellow mumblegore regular Adam Wingard, both films play with genre tropes in fresh and exciting ways and bring out the fun in bloody and slightly mean-spirited stories. Barrett’s latest film, SEANCE, promises more of the same: an exclusive girl’s boarding school is haunted by the vengeful spirit of a former student. But SEANCE’s premise is more exciting than its execution. Barrett steps into the role of director resulting in a vaguely entertaining, if slightly lifeless supernatural slasher. Uneven pacing and a lackluster lead resign what could be an exciting ghost story to a tedious tale perhaps best served as the background watch at a slumber party.
MOVIES
FanSided

Seance movie ending explained: Who is the killer in Seance?

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Shudder’s new Seance movie. Sometimes it’s too hard to wait until the end of the movie to find out what the mystery is, or you don’t end up liking a film and can’t bring yourself to keep watching but are interested to know what happens in the end. Personally, I liked Shudder’s new Seance movie a lot, but if you didn’t, or you’re confused by the ending, we’re breaking it all down for you.
MOVIES
103GBF

Couple Encounters Ghostly Voices at Haunted Kentucky Girls School [VIDEO]

Ah, Halloween. It's the best time of the year. I'm so glad they put it in the middle of autumn. Nothing feels gothic in the summertime. But here we are in the thick of Halloween season, a time when our thoughts turn to ghost stories, haunted houses, finishing off that bag of fun-size Milky Ways you bought too early, and horror movies.
EDUCATION
Suki Waterhouse
Conor Mcgregor
Tony Todd
Inanna Sarkis
