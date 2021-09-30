‘Seance’ Review: No respectable ghost would bother haunting these boring prep school girls

Starring Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Inanna Sarkis. Simon Barrett is an exciting name in the horror genre. His previous writing credits, You’re Next and The Guest both have strong cult followings and ardent defenders. Directed by his friend and fellow mumblegore regular Adam Wingard, both films play with genre tropes in fresh and exciting ways and bring out the fun in bloody and slightly mean-spirited stories. Barrett’s latest film, SEANCE, promises more of the same: an exclusive girl’s boarding school is haunted by the vengeful spirit of a former student. But SEANCE’s premise is more exciting than its execution. Barrett steps into the role of director resulting in a vaguely entertaining, if slightly lifeless supernatural slasher. Uneven pacing and a lackluster lead resign what could be an exciting ghost story to a tedious tale perhaps best served as the background watch at a slumber party.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO