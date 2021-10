Just a day after Virgo season ended, Beyoncé got candid with her Beyhive to thank the fanbase for all the greetings for her 40th birthday. “I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages," Bey wrote in the handwritten note, which was posted on her website. She turned 40 on September 4. “I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists, and your well wishes, I will cherish forever. I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

