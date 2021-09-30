CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Podcast of Champions – Pac-12 football week 4 recap and week 5 previews

By Ryan Abraham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are in studio discussing the first full weekend of Pac-12 conference play, going over the good, the bad and the ugly. Unfortunately there was plenty of ugly to go around including Arizona going two calendar years without a win on the football field, Colorado going 24-straight possessions without scoring a point (a Pac-12 record) and the Trojans getting throttled at home by the Oregon State Beavers.

