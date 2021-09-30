CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian FX lower

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.840 111.96 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3607 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.842 27.82 -0.08 Korean won 1184.000 1181.8 -0.19 Baht 33.950 33.85 -0.29 Peso 50.780 50.9 +0.24 Rupiah 14310.000 14290 -0.14 Rupee 74.148 74.1475 +0.00 Ringgit 4.186 4.1835 -0.06 Yuan 6.471 6.4715 +0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.840 103.24 -7.69 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3209 -2.95 Taiwan dlr 27.842 28.483 +2.30 Korean won 1184.000 1086.20 -8.26 Baht 33.950 29.96 -11.75 Peso 50.780 48.01 -5.45 Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89 Rupee 74.148 73.07 -1.46 Ringgit 4.186 4.0400 -3.49 Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

Community Policy