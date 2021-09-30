EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian FX lower

* Japan stocks hit one-month lows * Singapore, Indonesia stocks fall 1% each * Thai baht set for biggest daily jump since Sept. 23 By Arundhati Dutta Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose on Friday and was on track for its best session in a week, while Singaporean stocks were headed for their worst day in nearly a month after the city state reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. The baht has been Asia's worst performing currency in 2021, having weakened 11%. The Bank of Thailand's decision earlier this week to hold interest rates steady despite a flagging economy is expected to help curb the baht's depreciation. Other Asian currencies were mixed, as the dollar slipped off a one-year peak touched in the previous session but was still headed for its best week since June. Also weighing on sentiment were energy prices hitting record highs overnight on reports that China was scrambling to secure supplies for the winter. Most emerging Asian countries are net importers of energy. With a new surge of COVID-19 raging across Southeast Asia and threatening the region's economic recovery, investors will focus next week on inflation readings from several countries including Japan, Thailand and the Philippines. Indonesia's annual inflation rate in September rose to the highest in four months. "Chatters of stagflation concerns may gain some traction and further undermine sentiments. KRW, INR may stay under pressure in the interim," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. Stagflation, a portmanteau of 'stagnant' and 'inflation', is a situation where economic growth slows or stagnates and both unemployment and inflation rates are high. "Asian currencies will not have stable People's Bank of China's USD/CNY fixes to lean on for support next week with China on a holiday," said Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at OANDA. "Asia FX continues to trade to the weaker side versus the U.S. dollar as markets reprice the reality of Fed taper and higher energy prices weigh on the region." Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday. Inflation fears pushed Japan's benchmark stock index to its lowest in a month. Singapore shares shed up to 1.4%. The city state reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Indonesian equities shed 1% after officials said the 2021 budget would likely be smaller than previously anticipated. Philippine stocks reversed early gains and were down 0.4%. Local media quoted here authorities as saying the economy would take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.5 basis points at 3.354% ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 1.9 basis points at 0.925%​​ ** Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 0.68% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.21 -7.02 <.N2 -2.3 4.8 25> India -0.03 -1.59 <.NS -0.71 25.11 EI> Indonesi -0.03 -1.92 <.JK -1.18 3.91 a SE> Malaysia +0.12 -3.83 <.KL -0.66 -6.12 SE> Philippi +0.33 -5.59 <.PS -0.42 -3.03 nes I> S.Korea.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO