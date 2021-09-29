The Script Announce Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates

How’s this for an update? Rezn have recently finished recording a thing. That’s right. Not just any thing, really, but something. Mmm hmm. Yup. I know. That’s the extent I know about what the Chicagoan unit have been up to. They’ve got a date slated for Oct. 2 that will mark their first gig “post-“pandemic, and then they take off for an East Coast tour in December after a couple November shows in the Midwest. Neat, right? They go supporting 2020’s Chaotic Divine (review here), which was a hoot and a half, and which if you’d like an excuse to revisit it, you’ll find it at the bottom of this post. Not that you really need the excuse, mind you.

