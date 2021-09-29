CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Script Announce Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates

Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than three years on from their last visit to the country, Irish rockers The Script have unveiled plans to return to Australia for their upcoming ‘Greatest Hits’ tour. Set to take place in September of 2022, the tour will see the trio visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth for a run of headline shows. These shows have been announced in anticipation of the release of the group’s forthcoming Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits compilation album, which arrives on Friday, October 1st.

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Turnstile announce ‘GLOW ON’ 2022 UK and European tour dates

Turnstile have announced new 2022 UK and European tour dates for their new album ‘GLOW ON’ – see the dates below. The Baltimore-based hardcore band released their new album last month via Roadrunner, and are currently on tour in the US. The European dates begin in early February with a...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Teyana Taylor announces dates for “farewell tour”

Teyana Taylor said last year that she'd be "retiring this chatper of [her] story," and now she has announced a farewell tour called "The Last Rose Petal," writing:. How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer.
MUSIC
Sunderland Echo

WIN Collabro Greatest Hits Tour tickets

For a chance to win a pair of tickets enter out free online prize draw at bit.ly/WinCollabroTickets. The tour will see the band perform some of their most memorable tracks including Stars, Bring Him Home and Defying Gravity. BUY TICKETS: Tickets are on sale via venues, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Tool Announce 2022 Tour Dates for U.S. and Europe

Tool were one of the first bands in the heavy music world to truly “get” what the Covid-19 pandemic meant for touring, choosing as early as June 2020 not to reschedule some dates they’d missed to later that year, as so many bands foolishly did, and not even messing around with 2021 at all, presciently citing the uncertainty ahead.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greatest Hits#Irish#Frontier#Australian#Wa
brooklynvegan.com

Corridor share new single “Et Hop,” announce U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Corridor are back with single, "Et Hop," which is their first newly recorded music since 2019's Junior, which was their first album for Sub Pop. The band recorded the song for University of Montreal radio station CISM's 30th anniversary and it features their signature spiderweb guitar interplay and soaring harmonies. You can check out the song's animated visualizer below.
MUSIC
NME

Declan McKenna announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Declan McKenna has announced a set of rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022. The artist was forced to postpone a small number of dates on his ‘Zeros’ tour earlier this month after he tested positive for coronavirus. McKenna has now confirmed that his recently postponed gigs in Liverpool, Manchester and...
MUSIC
The Press

The Script are 'so excited' about releasing Greatest Hits album

The Script says there's nothing better than releasing a Greatest Hits album. Whilst most artists are not keen on the idea of producing a Greatest Hits record, Danny O’Donoghue - who fronts 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved' group - says he is so "excited" about their recently released album.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

As Sirens Fall announce headline UK tour dates

Rockers As Sirens Fall have announced a trio of tour dates for 2022 — check out the list of shows below. Here’s more on the band from a presser, “As Sirens Fall have built a solid underground following in the UK since their inception in 2015, having played with the likes of Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco, Silverstein and a collaboration with Skindred’s Benji Webbe.”
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Rolling Stone

Travis’ ‘Sing’ Was Originally About Swinging in the Park

Travis have shared “Swing,” the earliest demo of the song that would eventually come to be known as “Sing.” It comes as the band announces plans for a 20th-anniversary reissue of The Invisible Band, which is set for release on December 3rd via Craft Recordings. While “Sing” proved to be one of the record’s breakout hits, an early demo reveals how frontman Fran Healy originally intended for the track to be an ode to the joys of playing in the park as a child. “It was originally about swinging when you were a little kid in a park, on the swing. That feeling...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hoodoo Gurus Reschedule 40th Anniversary Tour to 2022

It’s news that would shock no one, given the current climate of touring, but veteran Aussie rockers Hoodoo Gurus have today announced their forthcoming 40th anniversary tour has now been shifted to April of 2022. Originally announced back in May, the Hoodoo Gurus were set to take to the stage...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vended announce a run of US tour dates for this winter

Vended, the band made up of the spawn of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, have announced a run of US headline shows, set to take place this winter. Hitting the road with Omerta and Hazing Over, the tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9 in Nashville and conclude on November 23 in Buffalo, before making stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Wayne and more.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Carly Pearce announces dates for her upcoming ‘The 29 Tour’

Carly Pearce has announced the cities and dates for her 2021 tour in support of her latest album ’29: Written in Stone.’ The 8-date tour, dubbed “The 29 Tour,” is set to kick off on November 4 in Des Moines, Iowa and conclude on December 3 in Bloomington, Illinois. Pearce will also make stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, Richmond, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Nashville.
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Hard Skool’ Live for the First Time

Days after releasing their latest single "Hard Skool," Guns N' Roses tackled the song live for the first time last night (Sept. 26) during their show in Baltimore, Md. It's been speculated that the band would premiere the song live during this tour for a couple of weeks now. At the start of the run, they debuted "Absurd" live and released it a couple of days later, and then they started rehearsing "Hard Skool" prior to shows throughout September. Slash really sealed the deal when he uploaded a video of some of the members practicing it on his TikTok.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Bob Dylan announces Fall 2021 dates for ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour

Bob Dylan posted on social media that he will return to the road in November with the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, a run that will launch Nov. 2 in Milwaukee. The tour takes its name from Dylan’s most recent studio album, and will be Dylan’s first time performing live since December 2019 — his longest break from touring since a stretch from 1981-84.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

REZN Announce East Coast Tour Dates

How’s this for an update? Rezn have recently finished recording a thing. That’s right. Not just any thing, really, but something. Mmm hmm. Yup. I know. That’s the extent I know about what the Chicagoan unit have been up to. They’ve got a date slated for Oct. 2 that will mark their first gig “post-“pandemic, and then they take off for an East Coast tour in December after a couple November shows in the Midwest. Neat, right? They go supporting 2020’s Chaotic Divine (review here), which was a hoot and a half, and which if you’d like an excuse to revisit it, you’ll find it at the bottom of this post. Not that you really need the excuse, mind you.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Announce New Album 'Rock Believer' And Tour Dates

Scorpions have announced that they will be kicking off 2022 with the release of their brand new album "Rock Believer", followed by the launch of a world tour. The band will be releasing the new record, their 19th studio album, on February 11th and will share the first single, entitled "Peacemaker", on October 21st, 2021.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Immortal Bird announce fall tour dates

Immortal Bird have announced an upcoming run of East Coast tour dates. The Chicago blackened death metal group are playing a series of shows stretching from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in November. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below. Immortal Bird’s last album was 2019’s Thrive on Neglect,...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Cloning, ‘Closure’

Perth’s Cloning have done it once again, flexing their endearing alt-rock muscles once again with new single, “Closure”. Having formed only just a couple of short years ago, Cloning have gone from strength to strength ever since high school friends Felix (vocals and guitar), Nic (bass), and Jack (drums) came together as a means of distracting themselves from the loss of a childhood friend. Linking up with guitarist Bevan in 2019, the quartet was solidified, and before long, they were unveiling a run of stunning songs at every chance they had.
MUSIC
genreisdead.com

Asking Alexandria Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Asking Alexandria have announced their 2022 “See What’s On the Inside” tour dates. Spanning 10-dates, the UK and European tour will launch March 30th in Kiev and will hit St. Petersburg, Berlin, Manchester, and Birmingham to name a few before wrapping with a show in London on April 15th. ​“After...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Anna Smyrk, ‘Daylight Saving’

In one of the most fittingly-timed releases of the year, Victoria’s Anna Smyrk has unveiled the latest taste of her forthcoming EP by way of new single, “Daylight Saving”. Released just hours after we put our clocks back, Smyrk’s track isn’t simply a timely ode to the biannual time-change, but...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy