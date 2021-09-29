The Script Announce Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates
More than three years on from their last visit to the country, Irish rockers The Script have unveiled plans to return to Australia for their upcoming ‘Greatest Hits’ tour. Set to take place in September of 2022, the tour will see the trio visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth for a run of headline shows. These shows have been announced in anticipation of the release of the group’s forthcoming Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits compilation album, which arrives on Friday, October 1st.au.rollingstone.com
