Culver's offering 'CurderBurger' for 1 day only after April Fool's tease

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTqk_0cCMhMjG00

Culver's fans, heads up: for one day only, you will have the chance to try the new and gargantuan 'CurderBurger'. It's a traditional butterburger except it contains a massive fried cheese curd patty smack dab in the middle.

The special will be held on National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15, 2021. The patty is made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds surrounded by bread crumbs.

The concoction goes back to last April Fools' Day, when Culver's teased on social media a photo of the Curderburger. The restaurant says after months of "guest pleas, demands and petitions," they've decided to make an imaginary food a reality.

Also on National Cheese Curd Day, customers who got a bite out of the CurderBurger will have the chance to win a special edition CurderBurger t-shirt. Just take a photo of yourself with the burger (or of the receipt) and email it to culvers.com/curderburger by Oct. 22.

