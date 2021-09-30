CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Las Vegas, NV

The 15th Annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival kicks off Thursday

By Alicia Pattillo
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TnbO_0cCMhFYB00

The 15 th Annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival kicks off Thursday at a new location.

This year, the popular festival will be held at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

Pure Aloha is a bi-annual festival, celebrating Polynesian culture.

A variety of vendors offering will be in attendance, including crafts and traditional AAPI cuisine.

The festival will feature carnival rides, Polynesian entertainment, live music, and more.

General admission tickets are on sale now and are $10, and $15 after 8 p.m.

Children under 42” receive free admission.

To learn more about the festival click, here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy