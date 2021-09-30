The 15th Annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival kicks off Thursday

The 15 th Annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival kicks off Thursday at a new location.

This year, the popular festival will be held at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

Pure Aloha is a bi-annual festival, celebrating Polynesian culture.

A variety of vendors offering will be in attendance, including crafts and traditional AAPI cuisine.

The festival will feature carnival rides, Polynesian entertainment, live music, and more.

General admission tickets are on sale now and are $10, and $15 after 8 p.m.

Children under 42” receive free admission.

To learn more about the festival click, here .

