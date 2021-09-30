CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local couple to appear on Jon Stewart's new talk show

By Eddie Cruz
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCIab_0cCMh7Zc00

Comedian Jon Stewart returns to TV Thursday to launch his new show.

Two of his guests are familiar faces from right here in the Coastal Bend.

The show is called "The Problem with Jon Stewart."

Robstown's very own Rosie and Le Roy Torres will be among his first guests.

The Torres' run the non-profit group Burn Pits 360. It supports veterans who were exposed to toxins caused by open military burn pits in the Middle East.

The show's producers say the program not only addresses problems, but it also presses decision-makers to seek action.

The "Problem with Jon Stewart" debuts tomorrow on Apple TV+.

