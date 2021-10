St. Cloud State left on Friday afternoon with a full dance card for the weekend. Two games in the NSIC, with one against an undefeated team. On Friday, they squared off with a Southwest Minnesota State team that was #1 in the NSIC. They were 11-0, and 3-0 in the conference. On Saturday, SCSU went toe-to-toe with a scrappy University of Sioux Falls team. At the end of the weekend, the Huskies hopped on a bus bound for St. Cloud with a perfect weekend record, going 2-0 out West.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO