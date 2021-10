Kara Jenkins, leader of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, announced Monday that she will run for Las Vegas mayor, one of the most visible elected offices in the state. Jenkins, 43, is at least the second candidate to formally declare intentions of replacing Mayor Carolyn Goodman when Goodman’s third and final term expires in 2024. Councilman Cedric Crear said in March he will also seek the seat.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO