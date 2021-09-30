CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Electronic Dance Music Podcast Is A Great Way To Learn About New Music Styles

By ONEEDM
 6 days ago

Another great way to get fresh new music and mix them in to your mixes is to listen to an electronic dance music podcast hosted by a DJ. It s always a good idea t get any podcasts that you see online on your computer. Then, you can incorporate them in to your mixes. You can even make use of these electronic dance music podcast s to stay up to date with others in your own community. If they are hosting a podcast that has shows on various music topics, they will often include some of the more popular music that has been releasing lately as well. Its a good way to get up to date information about music that may not be on many radio stations.

djmag.com

Electronic music is the most “infectious” genre, study finds

A new study suggests that electronic music is the most "infectious" music genre. According to a new Guardian report, a study at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada found that new music download patterns closely resemble epidemic curves for infectious disease. Headed by lead author Dora Rosati, the study found that...
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Enjoy listening to Electronic Dance Music Internet Radio Stations

What’s all the fuss about electronic dance music internet radio? Well, it’s a craze that’s sweeping the nation. It’s a medium that allows people from all walks of life to enjoy hours of music, comedy and conversation in one place. Electronic music is no longer just for the hippies – anyone can appreciate it now. DJs, producers and music fans are no longer limited to just clubs and bars when they can listen to music online at home.
THEATER & DANCE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Indie music’s great, but what is it?

I love indie music. But there’s no one way to define it. Is my indie the same as your indie? What about him over there; what does his indie sound like? Clearly, indie music has a standardization problem. So I took to the Vanderbilt community to find out what indie really means to us.
MUSIC
oneedm.com

List Music Artists – How to Find Electronic Dance Music Artists Online

Electronic dance music (EDM) is becoming more popular among club music fans. It is a type of electronic music that has grown out of house parties and clubs across the world. Although the term “EDM” was coined as a collective term, club music and reggae are the two main categories. Other sub-genres include breakcore, noise, new age, and free style.
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

How Electronic Dance Music News Helps Artists and Fans

If you are a fan of electronic dance music then you would probably love to read about the latest releases and view latest posts on Instagram, Facebook or wherever you use your social media platform. The advent of the internet and the increased access that people have to new and up to date information is exciting for fans of all music. The ability to connect with people from around the world has meant that they can share and discuss their favorite music with people across the globe. This type of social engagement is very exciting for both the artist and the fans. However, there is also the potential that fans of certain artists and musicians may try to undermine the efforts of the artist in order to promote themselves. By keeping up to date with the latest news you can put yourself in a good position to avoid being affected by this type of activity.
THEATER & DANCE
loc.gov

Music from Homegrown 21 on the Folklife Today Podcast

Season 3, Episode 10 of the Folklife Today Podcast is ready for listening! Find it at this page on the Library’s website, or on Stitcher, iTunes, or your usual podcatcher. Summer is over, and autumn is here. That means the Homegrown 2021 concert series is also drawing to a close. We put a selection of songs from the series on the Folklife Today podcast, with commentary from me, John Fenn, series producer Thea Austen, and AFC interns Kennedi Johnson and Camille Acosta. That way, if you haven’t had a chance to watch the videos, you can download and listen wherever you like to hear your podcasts. As usual, I’ll present links to relevant blog posts, videos, and audio selections in this post. But first:
MUSIC
oneedm.com

How to Place On a billboard Music Award For Top Dance Electronic Album

At the 2021 MTV Music Awards, you will be able to get a billboard music award for the best and most popular music of the year. The MTV Music Awards are one of the most successful and well-loved music award shows in the United States. They air every year during the month of June and they have been a mainstay in the music industry for many years now. Each year a band or artist gets an award from a huge audience that loves and celebrates music. This type of recognition can help propel an artist or band into stardom.
HIP HOP
muncievoice.com

7 Ways To Market Your Music

Recorded a song or album and want to start making money from it? Making money from music requires a lot of marketing. Just as you’d promote a product to generate customers, you need to market your music to attract listeners. Below are some of how you can do this. Set...
MUSIC
Boston Globe

Team behind ‘Disgraceland’ to launch new music-related podcast, acquire three others

The team behind rock-’n’-roll-history meets true-crime podcast “Disgraceland” is quickly building a podcast powerhouse. Double Elvis Productions, the podcast company cofounded by Boston-based musician Jake Brennan, who hosts “Disgraceland,” is launching one title and adopting three existing shows to add to its already-lengthy slate of podcasts, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.
BOSTON, MA
oneedm.com

Top 5 Pepe Meme Songs

There are many electronic dance music meme songs which have existed for quite some time now. They date way before the original artists who brought the music to the attention of audiences all over the world. Some of these classics have actually been in existence for several decades, while the newer ones come out with every music group that makes an album. The internet has also played a major role in the spread of these songs throughout the globe.
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Jacob Colon’s Latest Remix of ‘Real Business’ From Reg B

Jacob Colon makes another comeback with his remix of ‘Real Business’ from Reg B, where Jacob flips the vibe of the song on its head as those iconic eclectic drum patterns wash over you and get your feet moving in true Jacob Colon style. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the House music world has been nothing short of superb over the last 18 months, with a discography of club-ready anthems already behind him like ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Desert Storm’, and ‘Love Ahora’. It is clear to see that Jacob is well on his way to the top of the pile, Jacob reveals yet another club-ready anthem that’ll no doubt take place alongside his ever-growing discography of top-of-the-class productions in the shape of ‘Real Business’.
MUSIC

