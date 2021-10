Natalie Heiser had a hat trick in Delaware Valley’s 4-0 win over Franklin on Tuesday in Franklin. Heiser’s first goal came in the opening quarter and Samantha Snowden added another in the second quarter as Delaware Valley had a 2-0 lead at halftime. Heiser then added two fourth-quarter goals to open up the lead. Grace Jenkins had the shutout in goal.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO