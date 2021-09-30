CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

COVID-19 cases trending down in Payne County, across the state

By Beau Simmons bsimmons@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
The News Press
 6 days ago
Hanh Dung Dao/OSDH

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are continuing to fall, according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Region 2, the area that includes Payne County and much of Northeastern Oklahoma excluding Tulsa, had a recent three-day average of hospitalizations as 75, with 28 in ICU.

Stillwater Medical Center, a regional hospital that also serves patients outside of Payne County, is still listing a nearly full capacity for staffed beds. At SMC on Wednesday, there were no ICU beds available with 12 fully staffed. That includes eight COVID-19 patients. Non-ICU bed capacity has one available bed among 72. Of those, 11 are listed as COVID-19 patients. According to SMC, about 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients are not fully vaccinated.

As of Sept. 29, there were 11,959 active cases in Oklahoma. There were 230 active cases in Payne County with 94 total deaths. The bulk of those active cases are in Stillwater, with 158. Cushing, the second largest city in Payne County, listed 30 active cases. Perkins has 25.

Two more deaths were added to Stillwater’s tally, which has now had 52 fatal cases of COVID-19. Data reporting on deaths is often delayed, so those cases could be from anytime in the last few weeks and it may not represent the total number of deaths from COVID-19.

According to the state’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, Payne County now has 47.3 of its 12-up residents fully vaccinated, a 2.9 percent increase since Sept. 1. For the 65-up age range, 77.6 percent of Payne County residents are fully vaccinated.

In a news release from the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, a nonprofit organization that focuses on national health issues, a survey of people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after June listed the biggest motivators for vaccination. While about a fourth of those surveyed did not list one of the choices as a main reason, about 39 percent listed the increase in the Delta Variant. Concern about reports of local hospitals and ICUs filling up was a reason for 38 precent. Thirty-six percent reported a reason as knowing someone who became seriously ill or died from COVID-19. Thirty-five percent said a reason was wanting to participate in certain activities that required vaccination. Fewer than 20 percent listed reasons like: Employer required (19%), social pressure from friends and family (19%) and FDA giving full approval to Pfizer (15%).

Key findings in a survey for parents of non vaccinated children (12-17) showed that Hispanic and Black parents, more than White parents, were concerned about barriers to vaccination that included needing time off work, travel to the location, lack of trust in the vaccination site or that a cost may be incurred.

Parents of unvaccinated children ages 12-17 had high percentages of concern that not enough was known about longterm effects of the vaccine (88%), the child might experience serious side effects (79%) and that the vaccine may negatively impact the child’s fertility in the future (73%). The last concern had a large gap between parents who were vaccinated (58%) and parents who were unvaccinated (85%).

