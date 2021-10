Just four points stand between Drury senior Kayla McGrath and the 100-point milestone after a standout performance for the Blue Devil in a win over Lee Tuesday afternoon. McGrath finished the 10-0 win with four goals and two assists. The game marked the third time this season she has scored four or more goals and the fifth time in 10 games that she has posted at least a hat trick.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO