That might be it for the Oakland A’s in 2021. The A’s lost quietly to the Seattle Mariners yet again on Wednesday, by a 4-1 score at the Coliseum. Entering this week, Oakland still had a slim chance to compete for a Wild Card, but they’d need a big performance against the Mariners. Instead they’ve lost three straight to their division rival, totaling just five runs along the way. Not only have the A’s now fallen four back of the Second Wild Card with only 10 left to play, but Seattle just passed them in the standings, which means there are now three teams ahead of them for that final spot.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO