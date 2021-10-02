‘I’m taking care of everybody, and now I want somebody to take care of me’ — How the care worker crisis threatens the U.S. economy
Care workers can't earn less and families can't pay more. The pandemic made things worse.www.marketwatch.com
Care workers can't earn less and families can't pay more. The pandemic made things worse.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0