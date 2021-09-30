CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: David Creed’s Folk Horror ‘Sacrilege’ (2021)

By Tori Danielle
pophorror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently watched the new folk horror from Devilworks called Sacrilege. It was directed by David Creed (Special Delivery) and stars Tamaryn Payne (Vikings TV series), Emily Wyatt (Mission of Honor), Sian Abrahams (Complete Strangers), Naomi Willow (Who is Alice), and Ian Champion (Property). Synopsis for Sacrilege. The pagan cult...

www.pophorror.com

pophorror.com

Movie Review: Corinna Faith’s ‘The Power’ (2021) Portrays Who The Real Monsters Are

If you’re looking for a spooky and eerie story layered with mystery and suspense, The Power may be right up your alley. Written and directed by BAFTA-nominated director Corinna Faith, and featuring an original score by Gazelle Twin and Max de Wardener, the film stars Rose Williams (“Sanditon,” “Reign,” “Medici”), Charlie Carrick (Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle, “Reign”), Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Roadkill,” The Last Tree), Theo Barklem-Biggs (“The First Team,” The Forgotten Battle), Emma Rigby (“Prisoners Wives,” Endless Love), and Shakira Rahman.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Movie Review: ‘Shelter in Place’ (2021) Delivers the Unexpected

Shelter in Place delivers the unexpected. This film was directed and written by Chris Beyrooty and Connor Martin. It stars Brendan Hines (The Tick, Lie to Me), Tatjana Marjanovic (Great White, Purgatory), Kevin Daniels (Atypical, Modern Family, The Big Leap), Ola Kaminska (The Madness Within), and Jey Reynolds. Synopsis for...
TRAVEL
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020)

The Man Who Sold His Skin, 2020. Directed by Kaouther Ben Haria. Starring Yahya Mahayni, Dea Liane, Koen De Bouw, Monica Bellucci, Saad Lostan and Darina Al Joundi. Sam Ali (Yahya Mahayna) is presented with a unique proposition in this divisive character piece, which skates the line between contemporary commentary and traditional love story.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Kevin Bacon joins John Logan's horror movie

Kevin Bacon has boarded the cast of John Logan's untitled horror project. The 63-year-old actor will star in and executive produce the upcoming LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale that is set at a gay conversion camp and also features Theo Germaine.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Mr. Skeffington (1944) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the embezzlement charge plays an important role in the plot. Drink a Shot: for every shot of Bette Davis wearing gorgeous costumes. And Cheers: to the notion that true love could (and sometimes does) exist!. By: Alex Phuong (Two Beers) – Sometimes circumstances force women...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

When I was a boy, growing up in the North of England, I could take you to the place where King Arthur is buried. He and the Knight of the Round Table slumber under Alderley Edge, waiting for when Albion faces its direst peril. The story is folklore. It is...
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Torn Curtain (1966) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: for every trope within this film that Hitchcock utilized in his earlier work. Drink a Shot: for every shot of German geography along with references to German culture and the usage of German language. And Do Not Be Sober: as Hitchcock creates suspense in this film that...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Movie Review: Netflix’s ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ (2021) is Brutal and Terrifyingly Awesome

Netflix is having a killer year with horror films and this includes their new release, No One Gets Out Alive. The film was directed by Santiago Menghini and co-written by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel. It is based on the novel, No One Gets Out Alive by Adam Nevill. The cast includes Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca. The story is a classic haunted house film with several twists and turns and also taps into ancient Mayan Mythology.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: Conor McMahon’s ‘Let The Wrong One In’ Delivers The Perfect Horror Comedy

Thanks to Fantastic Fest 2021, I recently had the opportunity to check out the world premiere of Let The Wrong One In. This horror comedy was directed by Conor McMahon (Stitches) and stars upcoming Irish talent Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Anthony Head, in the role of Henry; a taxi driver with a sideline in vampire hunting.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
MOVIES
Inverse

Lamb review: A24's gorgeous new horror is its weirdest movie to date

Valdimar Jóhannsson knows you want to see it. Centered on the birth of a bizarre human-sheep baby raised by lonely farmers, the filmmaker’s freshman effort asks a simple, consciousness-stalking question: “What does that demon baby look like?”. A mad genius, a methodical torturer, or some combination, Jóhannsson knows when (and...
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

Censor movie review: the horror of the persistence of memory

I’m not the biggest fan of horror movies: so many of them are so… samey, and the sameyness they embody does not interest me. But Censor is… not samey. It is something beyond. This is a horror movie explicitly about horror movies, in a way far more introspective and thoughtful...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Premiering Soon To Shudder: David Verbeek’s ‘Dead And Beautiful’ (2021)

Coming soon to Shudder is a new horror film from director David Verbeek (Immortelle) called Dead & Beautiful. The film stars Gijs Blom (Vicious), Philip Juan, Anna Marchenko, Aviis Zhong (Secret), and Yan Tsao (Disturbed Souls on Campus). It will be available on November 4, 2021. Synopsis:. Five rich, spoiled...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘Followers’ by Christina Bergling – Book Review

We have become a tech savvy world. While technology has many advantages, it does have some disadvantages as well. An advantage might be that we can create ourselves and have an online presence. Creating this presence can further your passion and career. The disadvantage is that the internet makes you readily available and trackable. It also leaves you vulnerable, as you don’t really know who you may be interacting with online. Followers is the latest novel by Christina Bergling (read my interview with her here). I enjoy her books and her way of combining horror with modern technology! Another book she incorporated technology is The Rest Will Come. You may read my review of The Rest Will Come here and her book, The Waning, here. Read on for my spoiler free thoughts on Followers!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Horror is a constantly evolving thing much like anything else in this world, and in order to entertain people, the genre needs to keep up with what the people want and realize that their desires are going to change in a big way. As of now, 2021 hasn’t been super remarkable when it comes to horror, but it hasn’t been boring either. Some might want to disagree and state that there have been plenty of great and out of this world horror movies this year, but maybe it’s a personal bias, or maybe it’s the fact that convincing horror has been in short supply. Too often it’s been seen that the cerebral horror that a lot of people love will give way to the visceral, which is more about shock and awe than the nerve-rending horror that gets people on their toes before even a drop of blood spills. But again, maybe it’s a personal thing, since some people love the blood and gore, while others are more likely to love the surprise that might be hidden within the shadows. Here are some of the best horror movies of 2021…so far.
MOVIES
thelosangelesbeat.com

Movies Till Dawn: Horror Business (Global Terror Network)

Boilerplate: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of the Blu-ray I reviewed in this blog post. The opinions I share are my own. “The Awakening” (2011, Cohen Media Group) Writer Rebecca Hall’s skepticism in regard to ghosts is put to the test when she’s hired by boys’ school teacher Dominic West to determine if the recent death of a student is the result of supernatural phenomena. Period British spook show by director Nick Murphy and writer Stephen Volk (“Gothic,” “Ghostwatch”) is lovely to look and features an excellent cast led by the always watchable Hall (bedeviled by spirits again in the recent “Night House“), West, and Imelda Staunton as a housekeeper who knows too much. It has sufficient scares – a bit involving a cigarette case dropped into a lake is creepy – and does well in illustrating the idea of a haunting as a magnet/amplifier for traumatic experiences. “The Awakening” may also be too genteel for horror fans that like more aggressive ghost fare, “The Awakening” has the Gothic goods. Cohen Media Group’s Blu-ray offers deleted scenes introduced by Murphy, as well as two making-of featurettes.
MOVIES

